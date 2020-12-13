Sign up
Photo 2021
The Cascades, Pemberton PC130167
This finally has me up to date. We had hoped to do the entire walk trail around the cascades but the mosquitos were out in force so we didn't want to risk it.
13th December 2020
13th Dec 20
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Tags
waterfall
,
cascades
,
pemberton
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely capture.
January 5th, 2021
Nadiya Bilovodenko
Beautiful place
January 5th, 2021
