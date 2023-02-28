Previous
Flash of Red 2023 by merrelyn
244 / 365

Flash of Red 2023

This month was rather hectic so, I had to drag a few shots from the archives in order to complete my calendar.
28th February 2023 28th Feb 23

Merrelyn

Merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
Diana ace
Such a fabulous calendar Merrelyn, so many wonderful shots.
February 28th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely calendar
February 28th, 2023  
