244 / 365
Flash of Red 2023
This month was rather hectic so, I had to drag a few shots from the archives in order to complete my calendar.
28th February 2023
28th Feb 23
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3967
photos
194
followers
112
following
237
238
239
240
241
242
243
244
Tags
b&w
,
calendar
,
for2023
Diana
ace
Such a fabulous calendar Merrelyn, so many wonderful shots.
February 28th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely calendar
February 28th, 2023
