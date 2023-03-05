Sign up
245 / 365
Watching The Kiteboarders In Action P3056809
I'm playing catch up for the 52 week challenge. The week 8 prompt was chair so I figured that a bench would suffice.
5th March 2023
5th Mar 23
Merrelyn
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Photo Details
chair
beach
graham
kiteboarding
safety_bay
merrelyn52wc23
52wc-2023-w8
Dawn
A lovely candid
March 5th, 2023
