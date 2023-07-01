Sign up
259 / 365
We Also Saw Whales P7017677
I was torn between looking out for whales and watching the rainbow.
1st July 2023
1st Jul 23
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
Tags
animals
whales
head_of_the_bight
south_australia
ndao15
Babs
ace
You look quite close to this whale.
July 1st, 2023
