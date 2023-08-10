Previous
A Feast Of Crabs For Dinner by merrelyn
A Feast Of Crabs For Dinner

This afternoon we headed to Monkey Mia with both boats for a bit crabbing. After a couple of hours on the water we rafted the boats together to toast the sunset and a great day on the water.
10th August 2023

Merrelyn

