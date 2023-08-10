Sign up
260 / 365
A Feast Of Crabs For Dinner
This afternoon we headed to Monkey Mia with both boats for a bit crabbing. After a couple of hours on the water we rafted the boats together to toast the sunset and a great day on the water.
10th August 2023
10th Aug 23
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Tags
crabs
,
crabbing
,
shark_bay
,
monkey_mia
