Photo 589
It Washed Ashore Again Last Night P5250584
This boat has broken its mooring and been washed ashore in the last two storms that have hit our area. It couldn't have been very well secured after being dragged off the beach a couple of weeks ago.
For May half and half.
25th May 2020
25th May 20
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Photo Details
Album
Themes and other stuff
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
25th May 2020 10:22am
Tags
boat
,
wall
,
beached
,
rockingham
,
halfandhalf
,
storm_damage
,
mayhalf20
