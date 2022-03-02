Previous
Refreshed By The Rain DSC_9573 by merrelyn
It was lovely to wake up to the sound of rain this morning. It didn't last long but the garden appreciated it.
For Rainbow2022 - yellow
2nd March 2022 2nd Mar 22

narayani
Wasn’t it wonderful! Lovely detail with the rain drops.
March 2nd, 2022  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture of this gorgeous flower.
March 2nd, 2022  
