Photo 895
What Is Better Than One Lemon ?P3016586
Three of course especially for Rainbow - yellow.
I'm going to attempt to use the March word prompts put up by
@annied
but I may find myself deviating from the list.
1st March 2023
1st Mar 23
1
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3969
photos
194
followers
112
following
245% complete
888
889
890
891
892
893
894
895
892
58
893
244
59
894
60
895
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Themes and other stuff
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
1st March 2023 2:15pm
Tags
yellow
,
fruit
,
lemons
,
rainbow2023
,
march23words
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
March 1st, 2023
