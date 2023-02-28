Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 894
Circles Of Petals P2286553
The final shot for Flash of Red.
I was trying for a high key effect but I still can't manage to get my background white enough.
28th February 2023
28th Feb 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3966
photos
194
followers
112
following
244% complete
View this month »
887
888
889
890
891
892
893
894
Latest from all albums
891
56
57
892
58
893
59
894
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Themes and other stuff
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
28th February 2023 4:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
flowers
,
circles
,
chrysanthemums
,
theme-blackwhite
,
vasefor2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close