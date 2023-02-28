Previous
Circles Of Petals P2286553 by merrelyn
Circles Of Petals P2286553

The final shot for Flash of Red.
I was trying for a high key effect but I still can't manage to get my background white enough.
28th February 2023 28th Feb 23

Merrelyn

I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
