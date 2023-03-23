Sign up
Photo 917
Sea Glass DSC_4170
For Rainbow2023 - green and March23words - green glass.
I regularly pick up pieces of sea glass around Point Peron. It's usually in shades of green, amber or white. I'd love to find some glass but I think I'd have to look elsewhere.
23rd March 2023
23rd Mar 23
0
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4016
photos
195
followers
111
following
251% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Themes and other stuff
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
19th March 2023 2:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
glass
,
sea_glass
,
rainbow2023
,
march23words
