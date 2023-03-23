Previous
Sea Glass DSC_4170 by merrelyn
Photo 917

Sea Glass DSC_4170

For Rainbow2023 - green and March23words - green glass.
I regularly pick up pieces of sea glass around Point Peron. It's usually in shades of green, amber or white. I'd love to find some glass but I think I'd have to look elsewhere.
23rd March 2023 23rd Mar 23

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Photo Details

