Photo 918
Flying High P1070889
For Rainbow2023 - blue and march23words -blue sky.
This was taken in January with Rainbow2023 in mind. It's not at all indicative of today's grey skies, but the light rain has been most welcome.
24th March 2023
24th Mar 23
4
3
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4020
photos
195
followers
111
following
251% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
Themes and other stuff
Taken
7th January 2023 3:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
blue
,
watersports
,
kiteboarding
,
rainbow2023
,
march23words
Dawn
ace
Fabulous fav
March 24th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
Fab shot!
March 24th, 2023
Annie D
ace
Wow..such crisp clear action!
March 24th, 2023
Babs
ace
What an amazing action shot fav
March 24th, 2023
