Photo 2911
Welcome to Ozark, Arkansas
The river continues to be the best thing going for a camera these days. This bridge is pretty well known and quite pretty at night with lights across the arch. Of course, it's hard to catch it when they're all working!
21st December 2019
21st Dec 19
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2016 - After 4-1/2 years, thought I'd update. I'm an ex-Yankee (New York) turned retired elementary teacher (37 years) who's fallen in...
Views
1
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
21st December 2019 10:21am
Tags
b&w
,
nature
,
bridge
,
river
