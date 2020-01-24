Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2945
Another Grey Day
Stands out better on black. Still so windy - spotted these under my oak tree, but they kept blowing away. Had a time just trying to get this! It's got to get more interesting soon - please!!
24th January 2020
24th Jan 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2016 - After 4-1/2 years, thought I'd update. I'm an ex-Yankee (New York) turned retired elementary teacher (37 years) who's fallen in...
6565
photos
304
followers
138
following
806% complete
View this month »
2938
2939
2940
2941
2942
2943
2944
2945
Latest from all albums
2940
2169
2941
1451
2942
2943
2944
2945
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
19th January 2020 4:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
nature
,
acorncaps
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close