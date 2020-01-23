Previous
Crossed Swords by milaniet
Crossed Swords

All day rain - again. Sure isn't helping find any pictures. This is one from three days ago - those beaks made me think of one pelican with two heads or crossed swords. Windy day. You can see I need to get out in some sunshine!!
Milanie

June 2016 - After 4-1/2 years, thought I'd update. I'm an ex-Yankee (New York) turned retired elementary teacher (37 years) who's fallen in...
