Photo 2944
Crossed Swords
All day rain - again. Sure isn't helping find any pictures. This is one from three days ago - those beaks made me think of one pelican with two heads or crossed swords. Windy day. You can see I need to get out in some sunshine!!
23rd January 2020
23rd Jan 20
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2016 - After 4-1/2 years, thought I'd update. I'm an ex-Yankee (New York) turned retired elementary teacher (37 years) who's fallen in...
Tags
nature
,
birds
,
pelicans
