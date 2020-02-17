Sign up
Photo 2969
Ever Alert for a Web!
Nice on black. I don't really do still life - for many reasons - (mostly involving the 3 year old and space) but also couldn't pass up the chance to post this one from a week ago. They definitely were still!
17th February 2020
17th Feb 20
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2016 - After 4-1/2 years, thought I'd update. I'm an ex-Yankee (New York) turned retired elementary teacher (37 years) who's fallen in...
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
6th February 2020 9:26am
Tags
b&w
,
raindrops
,
for2020
Debra
ace
Very pretty
February 18th, 2020
Barb
ace
Amazing!
February 18th, 2020
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Very cool- cropped a little tighter this could turn into an abstract. Another beautiful spider web capture for you!
February 18th, 2020
