Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2970
A Balancing Act
My "attempt" at a still life - just has to be outdoors. Hate those little sycamore balls but they do stick together well! Better on black. Also tried the crop on yesterday's shot.
https://365project.org/milaniet/2013-extras/2020-02-18"
18th February 2020
18th Feb 20
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2016 - After 4-1/2 years, thought I'd update. I'm an ex-Yankee (New York) turned retired elementary teacher (37 years) who's fallen in...
6599
photos
304
followers
138
following
813% complete
View this month »
2963
2964
2965
2966
2967
2968
2969
2970
Latest from all albums
2964
2965
2966
2967
2968
2969
2970
2176
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
16th February 2020 2:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
nature
,
still-life
,
for2020
Caroline
ace
Nice detail.
February 19th, 2020
Rick
ace
Cool capture.
February 19th, 2020
sarah
ace
Works for me - your everyday life is always out and about - nice
February 19th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close