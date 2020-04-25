Sign up
Photo 3037
Watercolor + Texture
Nothing out of the ordinary today - quite windy. So played with the processing of this yellow flower I found using the watercolor filter and some texture. Maybe things will improve.
25th April 2020
25th Apr 20
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2016 - After 4-1/2 years, thought I'd update. I'm an ex-Yankee (New York) turned retired elementary teacher (37 years) who's fallen in...
6677
photos
294
followers
140
following
4
1
2
365 2012-2018
DSC-RX10M4
22nd April 2020 7:16am
Tags
nature
,
yellow
,
flower
,
filters
Debra
ace
Love your selection and processing. I played around today with a older image of a tulip
April 26th, 2020
