Watercolor + Texture by milaniet
Photo 3037

Watercolor + Texture

Nothing out of the ordinary today - quite windy. So played with the processing of this yellow flower I found using the watercolor filter and some texture. Maybe things will improve.
25th April 2020 25th Apr 20

Milanie

June 2016 - After 4-1/2 years, thought I'd update. I'm an ex-Yankee (New York) turned retired elementary teacher (37 years)
Debra ace
Love your selection and processing. I played around today with a older image of a tulip
April 26th, 2020  
