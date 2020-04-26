Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3038
All Along the Creek Bed
Mowers will be busy tomorrow cutting down all the little yellow flowers between the creek and the trail - but I got here first. The nice thing is, they'll grow back! Keeps the city guys busy.
26th April 2020
26th Apr 20
2
2
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2016 - After 4-1/2 years, thought I'd update. I'm an ex-Yankee (New York) turned retired elementary teacher (37 years) who's fallen in...
6678
photos
295
followers
140
following
832% complete
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
25th April 2020 11:15am
Tags
nature
,
wildflowers
Pam
This seems magical to me. Lovely.
April 27th, 2020
Cathy
ace
Love it! Fav
April 27th, 2020
