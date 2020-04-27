Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3039
Keeping Close Watch
This pair of geese only had two babies (the other pair on the shore had 10 to watch over) and they were having no trouble keeping them in line - though the rear one does seem to be pushing the parent along :)
27th April 2020
27th Apr 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2016 - After 4-1/2 years, thought I'd update. I'm an ex-Yankee (New York) turned retired elementary teacher (37 years) who's fallen in...
6679
photos
295
followers
141
following
832% complete
View this month »
3032
3033
3034
3035
3036
3037
3038
3039
Latest from all albums
2187
3033
3034
3035
3036
3037
3038
3039
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
26th April 2020 11:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
geese
,
goslings
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close