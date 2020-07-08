Previous
Guess This is a Bluebird Sort of Day by milaniet
Photo 3111

Guess This is a Bluebird Sort of Day

Had one day of not horribly hot temperatures - what a difference a few degrees makes. Enjoyed being outside for a little while.
8th July 2020 8th Jul 20

Milanie

Linda Godwin
He looks sweet in the clouds
July 9th, 2020  
Kerri Michaels
love the clouds fav
July 9th, 2020  
Pat Thacker
Nice to hear you've had a little relief. Such a lovely shot of the bird against the pretty sky.
July 9th, 2020  
Kate
Beautiful bird, glad you got outside a bit. It rained here and cooled off today - I try to get outside early in the morning. I didn't venture out tonight, :)
July 9th, 2020  
PhylM-S
Love Bluebirds! This is lovely - exceptional depth here!
July 9th, 2020  
