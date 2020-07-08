Sign up
Photo 3111
Guess This is a Bluebird Sort of Day
Had one day of not horribly hot temperatures - what a difference a few degrees makes. Enjoyed being outside for a little while.
8th July 2020
8th Jul 20
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
clouds
,
bluebird
Linda Godwin
He looks sweet in the clouds
July 9th, 2020
Kerri Michaels
ace
love the clouds fav
July 9th, 2020
Pat Thacker
Nice to hear you've had a little relief. Such a lovely shot of the bird against the pretty sky.
July 9th, 2020
Kate
ace
Beautiful bird, glad you got outside a bit. It rained here and cooled off today - I try to get outside early in the morning. I didn't venture out tonight, :)
July 9th, 2020
PhylM-S
ace
Love Bluebirds! This is lovely - exceptional depth here!
July 9th, 2020
