Photo 3134
Singing in the Rain
BOB - really is. Shooting right after the rain slowed down and my first try with manual focusing. The tiger lily made that a good target for my test.
31st July 2020
31st Jul 20
4
1
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Views
8
8
Comments
4
4
Fav's
1
1
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
30th July 2020 6:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
raindrops
,
tigerlily
marlboromaam
ace
Beautiful shot and lily!
August 1st, 2020
Linda Godwin
Love those waterdroplets, you did Great with manual focus!
August 1st, 2020
amyK
ace
Nice shot and a little photo bomber too
August 1st, 2020
Shirley (mjmaven)
ace
Love all those water droplets!
August 1st, 2020
