Singing in the Rain by milaniet
Photo 3134

Singing in the Rain

BOB - really is. Shooting right after the rain slowed down and my first try with manual focusing. The tiger lily made that a good target for my test.
31st July 2020

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
858% complete

marlboromaam
Beautiful shot and lily!
August 1st, 2020  
Linda Godwin
Love those waterdroplets, you did Great with manual focus!
August 1st, 2020  
amyK
Nice shot and a little photo bomber too
August 1st, 2020  
Shirley (mjmaven)
Love all those water droplets!
August 1st, 2020  
