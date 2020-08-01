Previous
Finally - A Visitor by milaniet
Finally - A Visitor

It's been awfully quiet in the backyard this summer - between the raccoon (I think) who keeps tearing down my feeders and the very few butterflies that have shown up, this one was quite welcome. Even stayed put with Jerik a foot away from him!
Milanie

Lou Ann ace
How lovely!
August 2nd, 2020  
Anne ❀ ace
fav! awesome find and shot
August 2nd, 2020  
Julie Ryan
Wonderful!
August 2nd, 2020  
Barb ace
Prize-winning! Fav
August 2nd, 2020  
Peter Dulis ace
love it -
August 2nd, 2020  
