Photo 3135
Finally - A Visitor
It's been awfully quiet in the backyard this summer - between the raccoon (I think) who keeps tearing down my feeders and the very few butterflies that have shown up, this one was quite welcome. Even stayed put with Jerik a foot away from him!
1st August 2020
1st Aug 20
5
4
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Tags
nature
,
butterfly
,
swallowtail
,
spicebush
Lou Ann
ace
How lovely!
August 2nd, 2020
Anne ❀
ace
fav! awesome find and shot
August 2nd, 2020
Julie Ryan
Wonderful!
August 2nd, 2020
Barb
ace
Prize-winning! Fav
August 2nd, 2020
Peter Dulis
ace
love it -
August 2nd, 2020
