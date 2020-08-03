Previous
Next
Welcome Back by milaniet
Photo 3137

Welcome Back

Haven't seen the egret in quite some time down at the inlet to the river, but there he sat on the old bridge rail (no longer a bridge), his usual spot. He's pretty far off so I can never get the nice details I'd like, but . . .
3rd August 2020 3rd Aug 20

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
859% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Islandgirl ace
Nice shot of the egret!
August 4th, 2020  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Details or not, he's so worth taking when he poses like this! Great shot.
August 4th, 2020  
Joy's Focus ace
Beautiful capture!
August 4th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise