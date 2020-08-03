Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Photo 3137
Welcome Back
Haven't seen the egret in quite some time down at the inlet to the river, but there he sat on the old bridge rail (no longer a bridge), his usual spot. He's pretty far off so I can never get the nice details I'd like, but . . .
3rd August 2020
3rd Aug 20
3
1
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
6825
photos
297
followers
150
following
859% complete
3130
3131
3132
3133
3134
3135
3136
3137
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
3rd August 2020 1:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
egret
Islandgirl
ace
Nice shot of the egret!
August 4th, 2020
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Details or not, he's so worth taking when he poses like this! Great shot.
August 4th, 2020
Joy's Focus
ace
Beautiful capture!
August 4th, 2020
