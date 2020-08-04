Sign up
Photo 3138
Sparkle Sparkle Little Drop
Improves on black. Had a brief thunderstorm shortly before daylight and the grass was just sparkling with the drops. Never able to capture that marvelous sparkle you see when you're walking.
4th August 2020
4th Aug 20
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
6826
photos
297
followers
150
following
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Lovely- I had a similar view after the rainstorm on Sunday- I love it when the raindrops look like diamonds.
August 5th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
So sparkly, love when the sun comes out after the rain. Looks like a fairytale:-)
August 5th, 2020
