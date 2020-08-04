Previous
Sparkle Sparkle Little Drop by milaniet
Photo 3138

Sparkle Sparkle Little Drop

Improves on black. Had a brief thunderstorm shortly before daylight and the grass was just sparkling with the drops. Never able to capture that marvelous sparkle you see when you're walking.
4th August 2020 4th Aug 20

Milanie

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Lovely- I had a similar view after the rainstorm on Sunday- I love it when the raindrops look like diamonds.
August 5th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
So sparkly, love when the sun comes out after the rain. Looks like a fairytale:-)
August 5th, 2020  
