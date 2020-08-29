Previous
Next
End of Summer by milaniet
Photo 3163

End of Summer

BOB. Well, with everything but the temperatures. Heat index over 100 today - rain expected shortly for the next four days. Maybe that will break the humidity. This poor flower looks exhausted!
29th August 2020 29th Aug 20

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
866% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
We are 101, feels like 109 right now. Our yard and flowerbed plants are just hanging on. This flower looks like I feel!
August 30th, 2020  
Linda Godwin
sad sad sunflower cool pic!
August 30th, 2020  
Babs ace
It does look quite sad.
August 30th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise