Photo 3163
End of Summer
BOB. Well, with everything but the temperatures. Heat index over 100 today - rain expected shortly for the next four days. Maybe that will break the humidity. This poor flower looks exhausted!
29th August 2020
29th Aug 20
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
365 2012-2018
DSC-RX10M4
27th August 2020 9:47am
nature
flower
sunflower
Lou Ann
ace
We are 101, feels like 109 right now. Our yard and flowerbed plants are just hanging on. This flower looks like I feel!
August 30th, 2020
Linda Godwin
sad sad sunflower cool pic!
August 30th, 2020
Babs
ace
It does look quite sad.
August 30th, 2020
