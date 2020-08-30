Previous
Next
Talk About a Camo Job by milaniet
Photo 3164

Talk About a Camo Job

I never spotted him - even after putting him on the computer until I was going through them again. He was almost the exact color of the hydrangea bush.
30th August 2020 30th Aug 20

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
866% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sand Lily
Fabulous catch. Thanks for the heads up to look.
August 31st, 2020  
Linda
Wow! I didn't see him either!
August 31st, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
I had to look good to find him.
August 31st, 2020  
Jane Pittenger ace
Amazing camouflage job
August 31st, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Fantastic capture - even if you didn't mean to! What a spider!
August 31st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise