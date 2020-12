Still Playing in the Rain

Glad I had 2 or 3 shots from the other day - had a scary one today and haven't been out of the house. Had just taken a cup of coffee that I had reheated out of the microwave when Jerik bumped my arm and some spilled on him. It could have been so much worse but you couldn't tell for all the crying. Has a bad first degree burn on one shoulder but the doctor just said to just put anti-bacterial cream and keep it covered. We were able to do that via pictures. You can imagine how I feel!