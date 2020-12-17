Sign up
Photo 3273
I Just Had to Try
Went up to Mt. Magazine hoping there was still some snow there since we didn't get even a flake - it's only 45 minutes from the house. Temperature here was 37 when I left - got up there and it was 24 and lots of snow still. Needed that!
17th December 2020
17th Dec 20
4
4
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
6979
photos
290
followers
160
following
896% complete
View this month »
3266
3267
3268
3269
3270
3271
3272
3273
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
17th December 2020 10:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
nature
,
mt.magazine
Lou Ann
ace
Oh it’s beautiful! How nice this beauty is so close to your home!
December 17th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Gorgeous!!
December 17th, 2020
Linda Godwin
Fantabulous! You are brave are in 24 degrees, But well worth it for this one. The fresh snow on the branches is wonderful.
December 17th, 2020
Myrna O'Hara
ace
Our snow all turned into slush. So we slushed shoveled. This is a beautiful shot.
December 17th, 2020
