Previous
Next
I Just Had to Try by milaniet
Photo 3273

I Just Had to Try

Went up to Mt. Magazine hoping there was still some snow there since we didn't get even a flake - it's only 45 minutes from the house. Temperature here was 37 when I left - got up there and it was 24 and lots of snow still. Needed that!
17th December 2020 17th Dec 20

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
896% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Oh it’s beautiful! How nice this beauty is so close to your home!
December 17th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Gorgeous!!
December 17th, 2020  
Linda Godwin
Fantabulous! You are brave are in 24 degrees, But well worth it for this one. The fresh snow on the branches is wonderful.
December 17th, 2020  
Myrna O'Hara ace
Our snow all turned into slush. So we slushed shoveled. This is a beautiful shot.
December 17th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise