Love Snow Up Close by milaniet
Love Snow Up Close

Bring on 2021. Got home from Mt. Magazine yesterday a little after noon and by 2:00 I was noticing it seemed a lot cooler in the house. Checked the thermostat - definitely cooler. Regular heat man on bed rest, other guy's mailbox was full. Jerik's preschool called and said he was running a temperature - could I come get him. Finally found someone to come check on my unit (18 years old so I wasn't real surprised). He's getting me a quote on a new heat&air unit. Merry Christmas to me. You'll probably see more Mt. Magazine pictures for a bit!
18th December 2020 18th Dec 20

Milanie

@milaniet
marlboromaam ace
This is so very beautiful! Love the ice with the snow. Sorry about your troubles. It's been a heck of a year for sure. Hoping we can all look back on it and say thank goodness it's over.
December 19th, 2020  
Larry L ace
super!
December 19th, 2020  
