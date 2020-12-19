Previous
While Down in the Valley . . . by milaniet
While Down in the Valley . . .

Haven't been out of the house in two days - no change in the heating or Jerik - but he is down to a low grade fever now. Liked the frost before I headed up the mountain Thursday. Thinking of you, Denise ( @lyndemc)
19th December 2020 19th Dec 20

Milanie

@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Joan Robillard
Beautiful
December 19th, 2020  
