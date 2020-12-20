Sign up
Photo 3276
Oh, To Have That Patience
I use to think of myself as a patient person - then I thought about this beaded ornament as I put it on the tree this year. My mom did it for me one bead at a time - tiny beads! It's probably close to 50 years old now.
20th December 2020
20th Dec 20
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Tags
christmas
,
ornament
,
santa
Carole Sandford
ace
It’s beautiful & extra special as your mum made it!
December 20th, 2020
