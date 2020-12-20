Previous
Oh, To Have That Patience by milaniet
Photo 3276

Oh, To Have That Patience

I use to think of myself as a patient person - then I thought about this beaded ornament as I put it on the tree this year. My mom did it for me one bead at a time - tiny beads! It's probably close to 50 years old now.
20th December 2020 20th Dec 20

Carole Sandford ace
It’s beautiful & extra special as your mum made it!
December 20th, 2020  
