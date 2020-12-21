Previous
Almost Fogged In by milaniet
Photo 3277

Almost Fogged In

I've posted this little tree at the end of a bluff several times, but usually you could see the other bluff on the opposite side - total fog beyond the tree at Mt. Magazine.
21st December 2020 21st Dec 20

