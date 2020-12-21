Sign up
Photo 3277
Almost Fogged In
I've posted this little tree at the end of a bluff several times, but usually you could see the other bluff on the opposite side - total fog beyond the tree at Mt. Magazine.
21st December 2020
21st Dec 20
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
3270
3271
3272
3273
3274
3275
3276
3277
365 2012-2018
Tags
tree
snow
nature
fog
