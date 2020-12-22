Previous
Next
Waiting His Turn by milaniet
Photo 3278

Waiting His Turn

There were 3 blue jays taking turns at the feeder. They'd get a seed, then fly to this tree nearby, eat, and repeat. They were quite good at taking turns.
22nd December 2020 22nd Dec 20

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
898% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pam Knowler ace
Wow such beautiful colouring!
December 22nd, 2020  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely capture
December 22nd, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Wonderful capture! Vivid blues.
December 22nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise