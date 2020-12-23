Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3279
A Beauty to Itself
I had been shooting the sunset above the Arkansas River and turned to go back to the car to warm up while waiting to try to catch the two planets. I turned and looked back over my shoulder looking east and thought this was so pretty.
23rd December 2020
23rd Dec 20
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
6985
photos
289
followers
161
following
View this month »
3272
3273
3274
3275
3276
3277
3278
3279
Views
1
1
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
23rd December 2020 5:04pm
Tags
nature
,
sky
,
sunset
,
clouds
