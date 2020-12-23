Previous
A Beauty to Itself by milaniet
Photo 3279

A Beauty to Itself

I had been shooting the sunset above the Arkansas River and turned to go back to the car to warm up while waiting to try to catch the two planets. I turned and looked back over my shoulder looking east and thought this was so pretty.
23rd December 2020 23rd Dec 20

Milanie

@milaniet
