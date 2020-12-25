Sign up
Photo 3281
Christmas Eve Visit
BOB. Made a short visit to the cemetery last night and as I was leaving this was the view over the river. Such a peaceful spot. Glad the days start getting longer.
25th December 2020
25th Dec 20
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
Tags
nature
,
sunset
marlboromaam
ace
This is beautiful! FAV and got to pin it. =)
December 26th, 2020
