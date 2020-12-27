Sign up
Photo 3283
Just One More Time
BOB. Taking advantage of the December sunsets - that's the only month it seems they really show up here. That's the Arkansas River below.
27th December 2020
27th Dec 20
5
4
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
6991
photos
286
followers
162
following
899% complete
3276
3277
3278
3279
3280
3281
3282
3283
3278
2234
1474
3279
3280
3281
3282
3283
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
26th December 2020 5:04pm
Tags
nature
,
sunset
Lou Ann
ace
Oh how lovely. I like the light reflected in the river.
December 28th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Stunning shot! So very colorful. Love your bare tree and the lacy patterns its branches make.
December 28th, 2020
Pat Thacker
Gorgeous colours and lovely tree silhouette.
December 28th, 2020
amyK
ace
Great layers of color
December 28th, 2020
Jane Pittenger
ace
Wonderful curve and colors
December 28th, 2020
