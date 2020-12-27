Previous
Just One More Time by milaniet
Photo 3283

Just One More Time

BOB. Taking advantage of the December sunsets - that's the only month it seems they really show up here. That's the Arkansas River below.
27th December 2020 27th Dec 20

Milanie

@milaniet
Lou Ann ace
Oh how lovely. I like the light reflected in the river.
December 28th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Stunning shot! So very colorful. Love your bare tree and the lacy patterns its branches make.
December 28th, 2020  
Pat Thacker
Gorgeous colours and lovely tree silhouette.
December 28th, 2020  
amyK ace
Great layers of color
December 28th, 2020  
Jane Pittenger ace
Wonderful curve and colors
December 28th, 2020  
