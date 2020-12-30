Sign up
Photo 3286
Looking Towards a New Beginning??
Spotted another small group of pelicans - and friends - don't know what causes them to all face the same direction. At least they weren't all preening.
30th December 2020
30th Dec 20
4
2
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
6994
photos
286
followers
162
following
3279
3280
3281
3282
3283
3284
3285
3286
Views
5
5
Comments
4
4
Fav's
2
2
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
28th December 2020 12:05pm
nature
,
pelicans
Islandgirl
ace
Great timing Milanie!
December 31st, 2020
sheri
Beautiful portraits.
December 31st, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Awesome bunch of pelicans and a great shot!
December 31st, 2020
gloria jones
ace
Wow...Great shot
December 31st, 2020
