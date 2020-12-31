Previous
Happy New Year - a More Subtle Approach This Year by milaniet
Photo 3287

Happy New Year - a More Subtle Approach This Year

Continued cold, damp and cloudy - and that's when it's not raining for the third day. Caught this between showers. Was so happy to see a ray of sunshine - even just a little dandelion. This finishes 9 years.
31st December 2020 31st Dec 20

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
900% complete

sheri
Lovely.
December 31st, 2020  
Carole Sandford ace
Nice shot. Happy New Year.
December 31st, 2020  
