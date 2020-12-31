Sign up
Photo 3287
Happy New Year - a More Subtle Approach This Year
Continued cold, damp and cloudy - and that's when it's not raining for the third day. Caught this between showers. Was so happy to see a ray of sunshine - even just a little dandelion. This finishes 9 years.
31st December 2020
31st Dec 20
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
dandelion
sheri
Lovely.
December 31st, 2020
Carole Sandford
ace
Nice shot. Happy New Year.
December 31st, 2020
