Photo 3462
River Grass
There are several patches of this almost orange grass growing in the shallow parts of the Arkansas River. It really stands out.
29th July 2021
29th Jul 21
1
1
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
29th July 2021 9:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
grass
,
river
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
A lovely serene river scene.
July 29th, 2021
