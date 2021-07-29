Previous
River Grass by milaniet
Photo 3462

River Grass

There are several patches of this almost orange grass growing in the shallow parts of the Arkansas River. It really stands out.
29th July 2021

Milanie

milaniet
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
A lovely serene river scene.
July 29th, 2021  
