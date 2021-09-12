Sign up
Photo 3507
He Can't Fool Me!
Do try on black if you can. This Cicada was in his "play dead" mode when I spotted him on my walk this morning. I blew a puff of air and he wiggled but wasn't concerned. Never seen one this close up before.
12th September 2021
12th Sep 21
Milanie
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
nature
insect
cicada
~*~ Jo ~*~
Super capture fv!
September 12th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
Cool processing!
September 12th, 2021
Cathy
Outstanding on black!!!
September 12th, 2021
Julie Ryan
Very colorful, great close up
September 12th, 2021
Milanie
@julie
We were almost eyeball to eyeball :)
September 12th, 2021
