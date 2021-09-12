Previous
He Can't Fool Me! by milaniet
He Can't Fool Me!

Do try on black if you can. This Cicada was in his "play dead" mode when I spotted him on my walk this morning. I blew a puff of air and he wiggled but wasn't concerned. Never seen one this close up before.
12th September 2021

Milanie

milaniet
~*~ Jo ~*~
Super capture fv!
September 12th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags)
Cool processing!
September 12th, 2021  
Cathy
Outstanding on black!!!
September 12th, 2021  
Julie Ryan
Very colorful, great close up
September 12th, 2021  
Milanie
@julie We were almost eyeball to eyeball :)
September 12th, 2021  
