Photo 3799
Where Did he Go?
I was really puzzled by this dog sitting at the edge of the waves by himself. There were many dogs at the beach at Manzanita, but all were with their owners. And then out of the water carrying his surf board came the owner.
28th July 2022
28th Jul 22
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7765
photos
290
followers
160
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
15th July 2022 11:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
beach
,
surf
,
oregon
,
manzanita
