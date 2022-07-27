Previous
Guess He was Fascinated by the Surf, Too by milaniet
Photo 3798

Guess He was Fascinated by the Surf, Too

With a heat index of 115 forecast here today, I still haven't been out to look for new pictures. So one more from my trip to the Oregon coast - where the temperatures were a lovely 64 that day.
27th July 2022 27th Jul 22

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
Sand Lily ace
Beautiful shot.
July 27th, 2022  
jackie edwards ace
Really beautiful against the mossy green rocks
July 27th, 2022  
MONTSERRAT
Un très joli tir 👏👏
July 27th, 2022  
Bucktree
Nice capture. Looks great against the mossy coated rocks.
July 27th, 2022  
