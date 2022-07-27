Sign up
Photo 3798
Guess He was Fascinated by the Surf, Too
With a heat index of 115 forecast here today, I still haven't been out to look for new pictures. So one more from my trip to the Oregon coast - where the temperatures were a lovely 64 that day.
27th July 2022
27th Jul 22
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Tags
nature
,
heron
,
oregon
Sand Lily
ace
Beautiful shot.
July 27th, 2022
jackie edwards
ace
Really beautiful against the mossy green rocks
July 27th, 2022
MONTSERRAT
Un très joli tir 👏👏
July 27th, 2022
Bucktree
Nice capture. Looks great against the mossy coated rocks.
July 27th, 2022
