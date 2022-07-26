Sign up
Photo 3797
Still Working on my Birds in Flight
The gulls gave me plenty of opportunities - just haven't got the tracking mastered yet. Fun to try though. At 105 (without the heat index) I'm sticking with my Oregon shots for a bit.
26th July 2022
26th Jul 22
3
0
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7763
photos
290
followers
160
following
1040% complete
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
14th July 2022 9:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
gull
,
oregon
Bucktree
Nice capture
July 26th, 2022
Mags
ace
Beautiful shot!
July 26th, 2022
Kate
ace
Nice action capture
July 26th, 2022
