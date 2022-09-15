Sign up
Photo 3848
A Wider Look at the Cannonballs against the Rocks
Worth enlarging. Taken at Theodore Roosevelt National Park in North Dakota - those cannonballs concretions were absolutely fascinating. I always thought a rock was a rock was a rock! Nope.
15th September 2022
15th Sep 22
5
3
Milanie
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Tags
nature
rocks
northdakota
theodorerooseveltnationalpark
cannonballs
Linda
Very cool!
September 15th, 2022
Leli
ace
The colours and textures are super.
September 15th, 2022
Mags
ace
So amazing!
September 15th, 2022
Bill Davidson
Great textures here.
September 15th, 2022
Walks @ 7
ace
Cool and a MUST view on black. Fav!
September 15th, 2022
