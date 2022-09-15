Previous
Next
A Wider Look at the Cannonballs against the Rocks by milaniet
Photo 3848

A Wider Look at the Cannonballs against the Rocks

Worth enlarging. Taken at Theodore Roosevelt National Park in North Dakota - those cannonballs concretions were absolutely fascinating. I always thought a rock was a rock was a rock! Nope.
15th September 2022 15th Sep 22

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
1054% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Linda
Very cool!
September 15th, 2022  
Leli ace
The colours and textures are super.
September 15th, 2022  
Mags ace
So amazing!
September 15th, 2022  
Bill Davidson
Great textures here.
September 15th, 2022  
Walks @ 7 ace
Cool and a MUST view on black. Fav!
September 15th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise