Photo 3899
Sunrise on the River
BOB. I went to my 365 calendar looking for this shot I took over a month ago and couldn't find it. Realized that I never posted it. It is one of my favorite sunrises that I've taken this year.
5th November 2022
5th Nov 22
4
3
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7870
photos
286
followers
159
following
1068% complete
3892
3893
3894
3895
3896
3897
3898
3899
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
29th October 2022 7:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
sunrise
Josie Gilbert
Lovely shot!
November 5th, 2022
bkb in the city
Beautiful
November 5th, 2022
Lou Ann
ace
It is beautiful, Milanie, I hope you were spared any storm damage last night.
November 5th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Stunningly beautiful!
November 5th, 2022
