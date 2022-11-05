Previous
Next
Sunrise on the River by milaniet
Photo 3899

Sunrise on the River

BOB. I went to my 365 calendar looking for this shot I took over a month ago and couldn't find it. Realized that I never posted it. It is one of my favorite sunrises that I've taken this year.
5th November 2022 5th Nov 22

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
1068% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Josie Gilbert
Lovely shot!
November 5th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Beautiful
November 5th, 2022  
Lou Ann ace
It is beautiful, Milanie, I hope you were spared any storm damage last night.
November 5th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Stunningly beautiful!
November 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise