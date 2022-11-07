Sign up
Photo 3901
Where Were you Guys All Summer??
Saw my first pelicans and about 5 different butterflies this morning (all on one bush - which looked just like the other bushes without buttterflies) Go figure
7th November 2022
7th Nov 22
0
1
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7872
photos
286
followers
160
following
View this month »
3894
3895
3896
3897
3898
3899
3900
3901
Views
6
Fav's
1
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
3rd November 2022 3:43pm
Tags
nature
,
fall
,
butterfly
,
buckeye
