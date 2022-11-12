Previous
The Height of These Steps is a Bit of a Reach
The Height of These Steps is a Bit of a Reach

This was where I was headed when I passed the Golf Course - to the neglected trail at the Overlook. The hardest part of the walk is climbing up these stairs as the risers are so high for short legs! But thought the lighting made an interesting shot.
Dawn ace
It’s tough going when risers are higher nice shot
November 12th, 2022  
Annie D ace
Beautiful light and pop of colour
November 12th, 2022  
