Photo 3906
The Height of These Steps is a Bit of a Reach
This was where I was headed when I passed the Golf Course - to the neglected trail at the Overlook. The hardest part of the walk is climbing up these stairs as the risers are so high for short legs! But thought the lighting made an interesting shot.
12th November 2022
12th Nov 22
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Tags
leaf
stairs
fall
Dawn
ace
It’s tough going when risers are higher nice shot
November 12th, 2022
Annie D
ace
Beautiful light and pop of colour
November 12th, 2022
