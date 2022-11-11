Sign up
Photo 3905
I Know Where My Ball Went!
While driving up to the overlook I passed the Ozark Golf Course - not sure what hole, but it did look pretty from the car.
11th November 2022
11th Nov 22
Tags
nature
,
fall
,
pond
,
golfcourse
,
scenesoftheroad-50
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful indeed
November 11th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Love this landscape with its pops of fall colors and great composition
November 11th, 2022
