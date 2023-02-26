Previous
Rural Arkansas by milaniet
Photo 3996

Rural Arkansas

BOB. I think every day I shot a landscape was a grey dreary day - and this was no exception. Poor old house won't make it through many more storms.
26th February 2023

Milanie

@milaniet
Photo Details

