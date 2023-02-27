Previous
Playground Circles by milaniet
Photo 3997

Playground Circles

This is a new piece of playground equipment that's quite popular with the kids. My problem is ducking under the large circle to sit on the semi-circle and go round - and round - and round while Jerik pushes it! The things I do for that boy :)
Milanie

Mags ace
LOL! I can just imagine it. Nice capture!
February 27th, 2023  
essiesue
Wow! This makes me dizzy just thinking about being on it.
February 27th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Certainly makes me unbalanced just the thought lol
February 27th, 2023  
Liz Gooster
Great idea for a circle shot - and my daughter always used to want to push me on the roundabouts too!
February 27th, 2023  
