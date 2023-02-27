Sign up
Photo 3997
Playground Circles
This is a new piece of playground equipment that's quite popular with the kids. My problem is ducking under the large circle to sit on the semi-circle and go round - and round - and round while Jerik pushes it! The things I do for that boy :)
27th February 2023
27th Feb 23
4
1
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7971
photos
281
followers
165
following
1095% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
2nd February 2023 11:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
playground
,
circle
,
for2023
Mags
ace
LOL! I can just imagine it. Nice capture!
February 27th, 2023
essiesue
Wow! This makes me dizzy just thinking about being on it.
February 27th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Certainly makes me unbalanced just the thought lol
February 27th, 2023
Liz Gooster
Great idea for a circle shot - and my daughter always used to want to push me on the roundabouts too!
February 27th, 2023
Leave a Comment
